CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The owners of a popular Jersey shore pizza restaurant chain who evaded taxes and lied to the IRS have been sentenced.
Manco & Manco Pizza owner Charles Bangle was sentenced in federal court in Camden on Friday to 15 months in prison. His wife, Mary Bangle, was sentenced to three years of probation.
Charles Bangle pleaded guilty in July 2015 to evading taxes on his 2011 tax returns and structuring financial transactions to avoid reporting requirements. Mary Bangle pleaded guilty to knowingly making materially false statements to the IRS.
Manco & Manco Pizza is located in Ocean City and has three stores on the boardwalk and one in Somers Point.
Most Read Stories
- Cheating hubby needs to reset attitude toward ‘affair baby’ | Dear Carolyn
- Washington state will resist federal crackdown on legal weed, AG Ferguson says
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
The Bangles were employees of Mack & Manco Pizza until they bought it in 2011. They later changed the name.
Charles Bangle acknowledged avoiding $92,000 in taxes.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.