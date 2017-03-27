AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor is now truly a politician you could get a beer with.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage drew a packed room as he served drinks as a celebrity bartender Monday at the Quarry Tap Room in Hallowell. One dollar for every drink sold goes to a foundation to help wounded veterans set up by former soldier Travis Mills, who lost his limbs in an explosion in Afghanistan.

LePage grinned as he leaned against the bar and took customers’ orders. LePage says he used to bartend in his college days but is “a little rusty.”

Mills’ in-laws say the family appreciates all the LePages have done for him and other veterans.

Some attendees say they set aside their differences with the outspoken governor for a good cause.