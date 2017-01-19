NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University says outgoing Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew will join its School of International and Public Affairs faculty as a visiting professor.
Columbia said Thursday that Lew will lecture, teach graduate students and work with faculty on the subjects of international economics, fiscal and trade policy, and other public policy issues.
Lew said in the university’s statement that he’s “delighted” he’ll be sharing his experience with “talented young people” interested in public policy and international affairs.
His appointment will begin on Feb. 1.
Most Read Stories
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- 3 Seattle restaurants that make you feel like you’re far, far away VIEW
- Portions of Interstate 84, Interstate 90 closed in ice storm
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.