NEW YORK (AP) — Coca-Cola CEO Muhtar Kent, who is stepping down in May, received compensation worth $16 million last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Kent, 64, has overseen a challenging period for the company recently as it adapts to changing drinking habits.

His compensation included a salary of $1.6 million, stock and options worth $9.5 million and incentive pay of $4.1 million. Other compensation included costs for travel, security and contributions to a retirement and savings plan, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It’s an increase from $14.6 million in 2015.

Kent, chief executive since 2008, will continue serving as board chairman after James Quincey, Coke’s president, becomes CEO.

