NEW YORK (AP) — Klaus Kleinfeld, who was ousted as CEO of Arconic after sending a threatening letter to the company’s largest shareholder, has resigned from the board of directors of Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley, a New York-based investment bank, disclosed the resignation in a regulatory filing Friday.

Arconic announced Kleinfeld’s exit Monday.

The hedge fund Elliott Management, which for months pushed Arconic to replace Kleinfeld, published a letter it said Kleinfeld sent to its founder and president, Paul Singer.

The letter suggested Kleinfeld would go public with potentially embarrassing information about Singer celebrating during 2006 FIFA World Cup. Elliott also says Kleinfeld also sent a commemorative soccer ball.

Kleinfeld is also a director of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which has not responded to requests for comment.