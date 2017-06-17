The hope for the future comes from looking at just how much of the average worker’s paycheck is now going to retirement savings.

For all of the scary statistics and stories about how unprepared Americans are when it comes to retirement savings, the untold story is how much progress the country has made toward getting people to save.

Typically, the focus is on the bad news, studies like BankRate.com’s Financial Security Index, which most recently showed that Americans aren’t increasing their savings rate, and that the level of people who contribute nothing to their retirement plan — as well as the level who aren’t saving at least 10 percent of their paycheck — is holding steady rather than moving in the right direction.

But Vanguard recently released its annual “How America Saves” report, which looks at the savings habits of the customers of the largest fund company and retirement-plan servicer in the nation, and in the report were some strongly positive details about retirement savings, the analysis of which comes with practical advice for even the savviest savers.

The headline numbers out of the Vanguard survey are that 90 percent of the workers in retirement plans that have automatic 401(k) plan enrollment are saving, and that nearly half of plans now use automatic enrollment. That key feature — where workers are enrolled in the plan unless they specifically opt out of it — has grown by some 300 percent over the last decade.

Making savings painless and automatic is driving all of the improvement in savings. In plans with voluntary enrollment features — where workers must opt in to participate — just 63 percent of the workers are taking advantage of the plan, the same participation rate as 15 years ago, according to Jean Young, senior research analyst at the Vanguard Center for Investor Research, which conducts the How America Saves study.

The fallout from the participation increase is actually that median savings balances have gone down. That’s because there are more people with low balances in the plans. Statisticians say that’s to be expected, with the hope that the average balances will go up in time.

That’s also proving true among Vanguard’s clients, because while low balances from savings newbies have brought the median account balance down, the average account balance has gained 23 percent over the last decade, with the average balance for Vanguard retirement-plan savers now standing at $96,495, up 23 percent from a decade ago.

The hope for the future — the number which truly suggests that the savings picture may be better than otherwise shown in other studies — comes from looking at just how much of the average worker’s paycheck is now going to retirement savings.

“Over the past decade, when you measure the amount of contributions out of their paychecks and the amount that their employers are giving them, people are saving 11 percent,” Young said. “Probably this population should be saving 12 to 15 percent, but 11 percent is solid.”

Young noted that examining savings rates on a gross level — the kick in that comes from both the worker and any employer savings and matching moneys — is the right way to consider how much someone is saving. Thus, when the rule of thumb for savings is considered 10 percent of your paycheck — which is the common, broad-brush standard — someone who is saving 8 percent of their salary with a 50 percent match (or 4 percent of their pay) added in is actually saving 12 percent, though they don’t likely feel that way.

“We’re starting to see the effect of the automatic annual increases, and plan sponsors are choosing larger, smarter defaults,” Young said, “so we are seeing the savings rates grow.”

The real question at this point isn’t how America saves but how, with so many incentives in place, many Americans don’t save.

For all the progress, old behaviors die hard.

The higher savings rate has been driven by employers, Young noted, and when employers are generous with their savings incentives, workers often wind up saving a smaller percentage of their pay, meaning that if average employees are contributing 11 percent gross, how much each worker kicks in to reach that level is based entirely on the size of the match.

Likewise, one-in-10 workers in plans that automatically contribute a piece of their pay to a savings plan stops that process short.

That may simply be a human condition; there is no denying that some people simply can’t afford to save, that their current pressures are too great.

“People are present-biased,” said Young. “They know they should do this, but they feel they are better off if they just put it off for another day.”

The next step is to get people to recognize that the total savings goal is a bit higher than conventional wisdom suggests.

“There is no question that savings is moving in the right direction,” said Young, “but people can’t and shouldn’t be complacent. They are saving more, but they aren’t at the level — that 12 to 15 percent range for total contributions — where there is the most confidence that they can build enough savings to last a lifetime.”