The original Gerber baby has turned 90.
The baby food maker says Ann Taylor Cook celebrated her 90th birthday on Sunday.
Cook was about 4 months old in 1927 when her image was sketched in charcoal by a family friend. The drawing was submitted to Gerber a year later when Gerber put out a call for images to be used in its new baby food advertisements. Cook’s picture became the company’s official trademark in 1931.
Cook became a mother of four and taught literature and writing in Tampa, Florida, for 26 years before retiring in 1989.
Most Read Stories
- UW cornerback Darren Gardenhire announces he's leaving team
- Cops, homelessness and goodbye to Pronto: Seattle’s new budget
- Boeing goes outside for new Commercial Airplanes CEO
- Quarter-mile walk from light rail to Sea-Tac could get a little cozier
- Thanksgiving, Apple Cup travel alert: ‘Parade of storms’ to bring rain, wind, mountain snow
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.