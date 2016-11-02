RENO, Nev. (AP) — The president of an Oregon newspaper has been named the new head of the Reno Gazette-Journal’s digital and print publications, RGJ Media.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports (http://on.rgj.com/2eVCq6T ) Ryan Kedzierski, the president of the Statesman Journal in Salem, Oregon, was named last week as president of RGJ Media.
Kedzierski already serves as the head of sales for RGJ Media. He’ll continue in his role leading the Oregon newspaper and the Kitsap Sun newspaper in Bremerton, Washington.
The Washington, Oregon and Reno papers are owned by Gannett Corp.
Most Read Stories
- State Sen. Andy Hill dies of lung cancer
- Marshawn Lynch back in Seahawks' locker room --- but just to visit
- New email discovery raises question: What did Abedin know? WATCH
- Huskies ranked No. 5 in season's first College Football Playoff rankings
- 9th child hospitalized with mysterious, polio-like illness
Kedzierski previously worked as a digital sales leader at The Arizona Republic and for Freedom Communications.
___
Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.