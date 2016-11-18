SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Some 30 counties and cities in Oregon approved some type of marijuana businesses in last week’s election.

When voters legalized recreational marijuana two years ago, the communities opted out. But many switched it up this month, voting to allow at least some form of the pot industry, including medical marijuana.

Now municipalities ranging from the cowboy town of Pendleton to Sweet Home in the Willamette Valley must establish rules for every step in the production and supply chain.

They must craft operating hours for shops, plantations and processors. Local officials must decide if marijuana operations should be restricted near parks.

They’re even considering security and odor-control measures for marijuana businesses.

The rule-setting also is happening in other states that have legalized recreational marijuana, including California and Colorado.