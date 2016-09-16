NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Oracle Corp., down $1.94 to $38.92
The business software maker reported disappointing quarterly profit and revenue.
Novovax Inc., down $7.05 to $1.29
The pharmaceutical company, which doesn’t have any products on the market yet, said its experimental vaccine failed in late-stage clinical testing.
Deutsche Bank AG, down $1.38 to $13.38
The giant German bank said it doesn’t intend to pay a $14 billion settlement being sought by the U.S. Department of Justice over its handing of mortgage-backed securities.
Intel Corp., up $1.11 to $37.67
The semiconductor maker raised its revenue forecast and said it’s seeing higher demand for personal computers.
Avis Budget Group Inc., up $2.60 to $37.68
The company’s stock will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 index after the close of trading Friday.
Depomed Inc., up $3.10 to $24.34
Reuters reported that the pharmaceutical company was exploring a sale under pressure from activist investor Starboard Value.
Twitter Inc., up 81 cents to $19.11
The messaging service launched a live streaming service for sporting events, including 10 Thursday night NFL games.
Range Resources Corp. down $1.99 to $37.38
Energy companies fell as the price of crude oil turned lower.
