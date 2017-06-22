NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

American Airlines Group Inc., up 54 cents to $48.97

The company said Qatar Airways wants to take a 10 percent stake in it.

Oracle Corp., up $3.97 to $50.30

The business software company reported revenue and earnings for its latest quarter that were stronger than analysts expected.

Staples Inc., up 54 cents to $9.20

Reuters reported that private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in talks to acquire the office supplies retailer.

Barnes & Noble Inc., up 50 cents to $7

The bookseller reported a smaller loss for its latest quarter than analysts expected.

Accenture PLC, down $5.03 to $122.08

The consulting company trimmed the top end of its forecast for revenue growth this year.

Steelcase Inc., down $2.20 to $14.10

The office furniture maker reported earnings and revenue that fell well short of what analysts were looking for.

New Residential Investment Corp., up 74 cents to $17.66

The company increased its quarterly dividend to 50 cents per share from 48 cents per share.

Hess Corp., up 70 cents to $41.01

Energy companies got some relief from an upturn in crude oil prices, which have been slumping in recent weeks.