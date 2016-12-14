NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s new book imprint has an easy name to remember.

She’s calling it “An Oprah Book,” Flatiron Books told The Associated Press on Wednesday. A division of Macmillan, Flatiron first announced in 2015 that it would work with Winfrey on a line of nonfiction books, personally selected by her. The first release, Winfrey’s “Food, Health and Happiness” cookbook, is coming out Jan. 3. The second book, also announced Wednesday and scheduled for 2018, is Maria Smilios’ “The Black Angels: The Untold Story of the Nurses Who Helped Cure Tuberculosis.” The book tells of 300 black nurses who helped prevent a public health crisis.

In a statement issued through Flatiron, Winfrey said “The Black Angels” was a story of heroism and achievement that “needed to be shared.”