DENVER (AP) — Opponents of a state ruling that would prevent bars and many restaurants in Denver from offering on-site marijuana consumption say the ruling would overturn a law approved by voters and force people to sneak around while they use pot and consume alcohol.

The new rule announced Friday by the Liquor Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue bars liquor-license holders from applying for a permit to allow pot-consumption.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says using alcohol and marijuana together increases impairment.

Mason Tvert, a spokesman for the national Marijuana Policy Project, says the measure approved by voters this month would allow servers to keep track of customers who drink and consume pot products instead of forcing them to go outside or hide behind closed doors.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com