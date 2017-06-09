ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Southern California’s Ontario International Airport will begin receiving flights from China this summer.
Airport officials tell the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin (http://bit.ly/2sJ3CtX ) that charter airline service Dynamic International Airways will begin operating round-trip flights from Nanchang, China, to Ontario sometime in July and through the summer.
The service will focus on Chinese tour operators packaging group tours for Chinese customers only, airport officials hope it serves as a “proof of concept” for passenger and cargo service between Ontario and China.
Ontario International is in the inland region 40 miles (64.3 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. It recently was restored to local control after 20 years of ownership by the city of Los Angeles.
