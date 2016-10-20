COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A company that provides prescriptions for glasses and contacts using online exams has filed a lawsuit challenging a South Carolina law banning the practice.

The lawsuit from Chicago-based Opternative calls the law “economic protectionism.” Gov. Nikki Haley vetoed the measure but legislators overrode it.

At least two other states have passed similar laws barring prescriptions based solely on a computerized eye test. Several other states have regulations that don’t allow the practice.

Attorney Robert McNamara with the Virginia-based Institute for Justice says the lawsuit is the first to challenge such restrictions.

Opternative is suing the state Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, a Cabinet agency that reports to the Republican governor.