COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A company that provides prescriptions for glasses and contacts using online exams has filed a lawsuit challenging a South Carolina law banning the practice.
The lawsuit from Chicago-based Opternative calls the law “economic protectionism.” Gov. Nikki Haley vetoed the measure but legislators overrode it.
At least two other states have passed similar laws barring prescriptions based solely on a computerized eye test. Several other states have regulations that don’t allow the practice.
Attorney Robert McNamara with the Virginia-based Institute for Justice says the lawsuit is the first to challenge such restrictions.
Most Read Stories
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Gas explosion rocks Portland shopping district, injuring 8 VIEW
- Seahawks Richard Sherman thinks NFL intentionally edited highlight video of Atlanta's final play WATCH
- Third presidential-debate bingo — download cards or play online
Opternative is suing the state Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, a Cabinet agency that reports to the Republican governor.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.