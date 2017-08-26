Investors are benefiting from safeguards put in place in October to prevent a repeat of the run on money-market funds experienced during the financial crisis.

Cash is flowing into short-term U.S. government debt funds at the fastest pace in more than six months, just when you might expect investors to be running for the exits.

Demand is surging even as lawmakers wrangle with a looming debt-ceiling deadline and investors become concerned about Treasury missing payments on the securities held in most of the funds. More than $75 billion has been deposited in government money-market funds in the four weeks ended Aug. 16, compared with outflows of about $18.5 billion from U.S. exchanged-traded and mutual funds, Investment Company Institute data show.

Whether investors are seeking a refuge from geopolitical risks or having cold feet over the sustainability of the record rally in stocks, they’re benefiting from safeguards put in place in October to prevent a repeat of the run on money-market funds experienced during the financial crisis. The changes prompted a shift of more than $1 trillion to government funds from what are known as prime funds by more risk-tolerant investors in the run-up to the reforms.

“Investors will probably be less concerned and less weary about the gyrations around the debt ceiling and what that might mean for U.S. securities,” said Deborah Cunningham, chief investment officer for money markets at Pittsburgh-based Federated Investors.

That wasn’t the case in 2013, when money-market funds saw more than $50 billion of outflows as lawmakers pushed the debt-limit suspension closer to the date that Treasury said it expected to run out of cash.

In the latest episode, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told congressional leaders last month that it is “critical” the debt limit is raised by Sept. 29, while Treasury bill investors see the clock running out in early to mid-October.

As of July, taxable money-markets funds, which includes Treasury funds, held about $679 billion of short-term U.S. government debt. Of that, $111 billion is maturing in October, or about 11 percent of all Treasury holdings in the funds and 2 percent of all government money-markets assets, according to J.P. Morgan Securities.