OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Natural Gas must pay more than $1 million in fines after a gas explosion destroyed one home and damaged about 50 others in Oklahoma City.

One person was burned and two people were treated for breathing problems in the Jan. 2 explosion.

ONG agreed Wednesday to pay $1.01 million to settle complaints by the Transportation Department of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. The proposal says no money will come from customer rates and it must be approved by the commission.

The complaints say ONG failed to properly investigate a leak the day before the explosion; didn’t investigate or document investigations of at least eight previous leaks; and didn’t perform or document performance of surveillance after the leaks.

ONG spokeswoman Cherokee Ballard says the company takes full responsibility and apologizes.