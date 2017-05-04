OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Firefighters are helping to remove riders from roller coaster cars that got stuck on the tracks at an Oklahoma City amusement park.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department says no one is hurt. The department tweeted about its emergency response shortly before noon Thursday.
The cars are stuck atop a peak on the roller coaster track. It isn’t clear how many passengers are stuck and how high off the ground.
Frontier City amusement park said in a statement to TV station KFOR that park personnel helped to remove some riders from the Silver Bullet coaster. Firefighters are assisting others.
