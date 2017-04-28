DENVER (AP) — An oil and gas industry group tried to reassure Colorado residents Friday that they are safe while investigators look for the cause of a fatal house explosion near a gas well.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Association said the industry is taking extensive safety steps after an April 17 explosion killed two people and badly burned a third in the town of Firestone.

The company that owns the well, Anadarko Petroleum, is shutting down and inspecting 3,000 similar wells in Colorado as a precaution.

“Extraordinary measures are taking place to confirm that our communities are safe,” association President Dan Haley said in a written statement.

The house that exploded was within 200 feet of a gas well. Fire officials said they had not determined the cause but the well was part of their investigation.

State regulators said Thursday they have not found any evidence of leaks from the well but were still running tests. They said they did not believe nearby homes are in immediate danger.

The well was drilled in 1993. State records show it was shut down all of last year and resumed production in January, although the records don’t show the reasons. An Anadarko spokesman didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The well was last inspected in 2014 and received a “satisfactory” rating.

The nearby houses, including the one that exploded, were built after the well was drilled and producing.

All the other wells Anadarko is shutting down for inspection are about the same age as the one in Firestone. Like the Firestone well, they were drilled vertically instead of using later technology that allows wells to be drilled first vertically and then horizontally to reach distant oil and gas formations.

Anadarko’s action prompted nearby Boulder County to issue a public statement Thursday asking energy companies to shut down and inspect all vertical wells there, about 300 total.

“We really appreciate the fact that they (Anadarko) are trying to be cautious,” Michelle Krezek, a deputy to the county commissioners, said Friday. “For us, if there’s a potential for a hazard, then we should be shutting down all those types of wells, not just Anadarko’s.”

She said the county has no authority to require operators to shut down their wells and had not directly spoken to any of the nine companies active there.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Association tried to head off similar requests and any regulatory crackdown.

“Until the facts are known, we would urge our elected leaders to exercise caution before making any far-reaching policy decisions,” the association statement said.

“We understand some communities are rightly concerned and want to protect their citizens,” the statement said. “The oil and gas industry and all of our operators share that desire to protect residents, as the safety of our neighbors, friends and workers is our top value.”

Follow Dan Elliott at http://twitter.com/DanElliottAP. His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/dan%20elliott.