VIENNA (AP) — OPEC member states are meeting with Russia and other non-OPEC countries in Vienna for talks about a reduction in oil production.
Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said the discussions began Saturday in a “positive atmosphere” at the headquarters of the oil producers’ cartel.
OPEC agreed on Nov. 30 to cut 1.2 million barrels in daily output by its own members in an attempt to raise oil prices that have put pressure on government finances in oil-producing countries including Saudi Arabia.
Now it is hoping for another 600,000 barrels to be cut by countries outside the group.
Most Read Stories
- Sexless marriage worries husband | Dear Carolyn
- Live updates on Seattle-area snowfall: Schools delayed, canceled as snow turns to rain VIEW
- For $750, Seattle’s newest apartment is the size of a parking space
- Look: Washington Crew uses Husky Stadium snow to send a message about UW football vs. Alabama
- Where did the most snow fall? Here are totals from around Western Washington
Barkindo expressed optimism about getting agreement on the 600,000 “or even more maybe.”
Much of that is expected to come from major producer Russia, which Barkindo said was co-chairing the meeting.
Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said the meeting was “a unique window of opportunity for oil producers to help the market find equilibrium. And missing this chance would just be wrong.”
Crude prices have risen since the OPEC agreement was announced, with U.S. crude up 1.3 percent on Friday at $51.48 a barrel, 6 percent higher than before the OPEC announcement.
That’s despite doubts about how much impact any OPEC-led cutback will have due to weak demand from a sluggish global economy and due to a tendency among some members to produce more than agreed.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.