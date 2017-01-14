Oil has advanced since the deal among members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and 11 other nations to temper global supply

Oil posted the biggest weekly decline since November as traders await proof that OPEC and other producers are following through on promises to cut production.

Futures declined 1.2 percent in New York on Friday and slid 3 percent this week. Saudi Arabia reduced output to less than 10 million barrels a day and will consider renewing its pledge to trim supply in six months, according to Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih. Still, until monthly production data is released, “these claims cannot be verified,” according to Commerzbank AG.

Oil has advanced since the deal among members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and 11 other nations to temper global supply. It has been unable to sustain its rally above $55 amid concern that rising prices will spur more production. Mideast producers including Saudi Arabia have signaled they’re sticking to the pledged reductions.

“We’re seeing strong compliance from the usual suspects, the Saudis and their Gulf counterparts,” John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC, a New York-based hedge fund.

The OPEC supply deal has been in effect two weeks.