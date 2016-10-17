CINCINNATI (AP) — Federal authorities say they have completed an agreement with Miami University that resolves allegations in a blind student’s lawsuit that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Justice Department, the Ohio university and Aleeha Dudley jointly filed a motion Monday in Cincinnati asking a judge to approve a consent decree that requires Miami to provide people with disabilities an “equal opportunity” to benefit from the school’s services, programs and activities.

The decree grew from a lawsuit filed in 2014 by Dudley, who accused Miami of using technology that presented a barrier to her education. The parties announced earlier they had settled the lawsuit, but they were continuing some negotiations.

The decree states that Miami denies that it violated the disabilities law and is committed to providing equal opportunity.