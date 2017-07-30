COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials say rides shut down at the Ohio State Fair after a thrill ride broke apart and killed a man are open after being re-inspected.
Fair officials made the announcement Sunday morning. Some rides, mostly in the fair’s Kiddie Land, had previously reopened.
All rides were shut down Wednesday night after a swinging and spinning ride called the Fire Ball broke apart, killing 18-year-old high school student Tyler Jarrell and injuring seven others, several critically.
The Dutch manufacturer of the Fire Ball subsequently ordered similar rides to shut down worldwide.
Most Read Stories
- Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger exits Saturday's game after being hit in the face by a pitch (video)
- As Redfin IPO leaps 44 percent, CEO worries Seattle will become like Bay Area
- ‘Incredible shrinking airline seat’ draws U.S. appeals-court rebuke
- Tesla delivers first lower-cost Model 3 cars, but warns of ‘manufacturing hell’
- Washington distracted-driving law has drivers wondering if they can still drink coffee on the road VIEW
A co-owner of the company providing rides at the fair has told WCMH-TV in Columbus he’s certain a mechanical failure caused the ride to break apart.
Jarrell’s family has hired an attorney to possibly pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.