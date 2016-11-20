CHICAGO (AP) — O’Hare International Airport workers who voted to strike soon will announce when they plan to take action.
Service Employees International Union Local 1 officials say they will announce the date of their strike at 10 a.m. Monday at the airport.
About 500 workers committed to a strike after a vote Thursday. The workers involved have been trying to organize with the union’s help. They work mainly for private contractors at the airport.
The workers are seeking union rights and a $15 per hour wage. They include baggage handlers, cabin cleaners, janitors, and wheelchair attendants.
Most Read Stories
- Bus riders step in as driver has fatal heart attack on viaduct
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- Seattle’s own ‘click-bait’ news site serves up red meat for liberals | Danny Westneat
- 35 reasons the Seahawks' Jon Ryan is the punter we all want to be
- No. 7 Washington vs. Arizona State: Live coverage as Huskies host Sun Devils
SEIU Local 1 President Tom Balanoff says they don’t expect to shut down the airport but will create a disruption. The strike comes during the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel week.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.