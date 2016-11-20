CHICAGO (AP) — O’Hare International Airport workers who voted to strike soon will announce when they plan to take action.

Service Employees International Union Local 1 officials say they will announce the date of their strike at 10 a.m. Monday at the airport.

About 500 workers committed to a strike after a vote Thursday. The workers involved have been trying to organize with the union’s help. They work mainly for private contractors at the airport.

The workers are seeking union rights and a $15 per hour wage. They include baggage handlers, cabin cleaners, janitors, and wheelchair attendants.

SEIU Local 1 President Tom Balanoff says they don’t expect to shut down the airport but will create a disruption. The strike comes during the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel week.