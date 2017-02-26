WASHINGTON (AP) — Administration officials say President Donald Trump has no plans to cut Social Security or Medicare.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that “we are not touching those now.” He says people should not “expect to see that as part” of the administration’s first budget.
Mnuchin says Trump’s priority was passing legislation to reduce middle-class and corporate taxes.
Asked about potential cuts to the programs on ABC’s “This Week,” Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was “committed” to keeping his campaign promise to leave Medicare and Social Security alone. She says: “I don’t see any reason to start thinking differently.”
Most Read Stories
- ‘Big pool of blood’: Redmond man shoots cougar in research cage
- Afraid and confused, legal immigrants backing out of Seattle-area home purchases
- UW's Kelsey Plum breaks Jackie Stiles' NCAA all-time scoring record in 57-point performance vs. Utah VIEW
- 5-year-old Kent girl re-creates iconic photos of notable black women for Black History Month VIEW
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.