NEW YORK (AP) — Officials are investigating a possible small engine fire on a plane at New York’s Kennedy Airport.
A spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the pilot of an Argentina Airlines flight reported the engine fire late Thursday night while the plane was on the runway preparing for takeoff.
But, Steve Coleman says when rescue trucks arrived they found no evidence of a fire. The plane taxied back to the gate for further examination. No injuries were reported.
The plane was headed to Buenos Aires.
Most Read Stories
- Nordstrom shares climb despite tweet attack from Trump over Ivanka fashion line
- Moving to Canada is no election-year joke anymore | Danny Westneat
- Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban WATCH
- Watch: Grizzly bear and arctic fox play in Seattle's rare snow at Woodland Park Zoo | Woodland Park Zoo WATCH
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
No other information was immediately available.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.