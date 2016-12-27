KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Fire officials say a blaze at a central Florida hotel that displaced about 250 people last week was set on purpose.
A spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office told the Orlando Sentinel (https://goo.gl/JWHBjt ) on Tuesday that several mattresses outside the Unno Boutique Hotel in Kissimmee were apparently set on fire early Friday morning. Officials haven’t released information about a suspect or motive.
The fire started near the back of the building, in a construction area, and moved along to occupied rooms. Officials say firefighters battled the blaze for at least 11 hours. One whole wing of the building was flattened, but no injuries were reported.
Disney and Osceola County have helped place the victims in housing. More than 175 people are being put up in other hotels.
___
Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/
