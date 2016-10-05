MONACO (AP) — A French official says the hackers who knocked a French television station offline last year are still regularly trying break in to French government computers.

Senior French cybersecurity official Guillaume Poupard says sensors deployed at government ministries routinely pick up electronic signatures linked to the group.

The revelation adds another dose of intrigue to the attack, which briefly interrupted 11 channels belonging to TV5 Monde and packed its social media sites with propaganda for the Islamic State group.

The idea that tech-savvy fanatics could hijack a major broadcaster sent a shiver across France. But L’Express magazine turned those fears on their head when it reported that investigators believed a Russian group carried out the attack.

Poupard told reporters Wednesday that the hackers’ identity still hadn’t been definitively established.