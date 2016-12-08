SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California official says Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. will pay $19.5 million to settle allegations that it promoted the anti-psychotic drug Abilify for unapproved uses and misled doctors about its dangers.

State Attorney General Kamala Harris announced the settlement of a state lawsuit on Thursday, the same day the final agreement was received by a San Diego court.

The New York-based company denies any wrongdoing but agreed to various marketing restraints.

The lawsuit suit stemmed from an investigation by California, 42 other states and the District of Columbia into marketing of Abilify for so-called off-label uses, especially involving children and elderly people with dementia symptoms.

The drug’s manufacturer, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, says its use can increase the risk of death in elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis and of suicidal thoughts in some children.