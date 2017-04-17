NEW YORK (AP) — Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht has been ordered to pay $2.6 billion in fines to settle charges it bribed officials in a dozen countries.
The payout ordered by Judge Raymond Dearie in New York City came after a plea agreement was reached in December.
In a Brooklyn federal court proceeding Monday lasting only a few minutes, Dearie imposed the terms of the December deal between the company and prosecutors.
As a result, Odebrecht will pay nearly $2.4 billion to Brazil, $116 million to Switzerland and $93 million to the United States. The company will also retain an independent compliance monitor.
Most Read Stories
- If former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch comes back to NFL, don’t expect happy return | Matt Calkins
- Sister of NBA star Isaiah Thomas is killed in I-5 crash
- Ichiro, returning to Safeco Field to play against the Mariners, still doing his thing
- Kirkland couple dead in apparent murder-suicide
- Inside the Highway 99 tunnel: Bertha’s done digging, but the roadway work rolls on
In December, Odebrecht apologized for its involvement in corruption scandals that led to the arrest of its former chief executives and several of its officials.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.