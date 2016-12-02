NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Police Department has announced plans to expand its fleet of Smart cars to replace the three-wheeled scooters that officers utilized for decades.

The New York Times reports (http://nyti.ms/2gNDRoV ) the NYPD is among the first public safety organizations in the world to introduce the cars, with 150 vehicles already in service.

The department has contracted to add at least 75 more Smart cars, which are made by German automaker Daimler AG.

In addition to being described as more approachable by civilians, the vehicles are said to be safer, cheaper and easier to operate than the scooters. And unlike the scooter, the Smart car goes fast enough for highway travel.

NYPD officials have emphasized that the Smart car is still seen more as a scooter than a squad car.

