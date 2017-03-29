NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department is investigating the apparent suicide of a hedge fund partner whose former firm invested with imprisoned Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff.
Charles Murphy plunged from a 24th-floor window of the Sofitel (SOH’-fee-tehl) New York Hotel on Monday. Police said he was depressed and was on medication.
Murphy previously worked at the Fairfield Greenwich Group, which agreed to pay $8 million to settle civil fraud charges related to Madoff investments. It neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing.
He most recently was a partner at hedge fund Paulson & Co.
Madoff was arrested in 2008 and sentenced to 150 years in prison.
That month, Madoff investor Rene-Thierry Magon de la Villehuchet (reh-NAY’ tee-ay-REE’ mah-GOHN’ duh lah veel-oo-SHAY’) killed himself in New York.
Madoff’s son Mark hanged himself in December 2010.
