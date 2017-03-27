NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says the wildly popular statue of a young girl staring down Wall Street’s famous “Charging Bull” will be allowed to remain through February 2018.
De Blasio says the artwork, called “Fearless Girl,” has inspired many people and “fueled powerful conversations about women in leadership.” He calls the decision “a fitting path for a girl who refuses to quit.”
The Daily News (http://nydn.us/2nXsP42 ) says the statue, which stands on Department of Transportation property, will get a longer-term permit through the department’s art program.
The statue of a ponytailed girl in a windblown dress was installed in front of the bronze bull early this month. It immediately became a tourist draw and internet sensation.
Most Read Stories
- Milo Yiannopoulos at UW: A speech, a shooting and $75,000 in police overtime
- Best way to slow aging? Exercise, but not just any kind
- Alex Tizon, former Seattle Times reporter who won Pulitzer Prize, dies at 57
- Nurses gain traction in Legislature on bills to address ‘dangerous’ staffing
- Wave goodbye: Live Seafair hydroplane-race TV coverage sputters out after 66 years VIEW
It originally was supposed to stay until April 2.
___
Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.