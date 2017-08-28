NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has signed legislation raising the minimum price for a pack of cigarettes to $13 in New York City.
Health Department officials say the hike from $10.50 will make the city the most expensive place to buy cigarettes in the country. The $13-a-pack cost includes taxes.
The law goes into effect on June 1.
The price increase is part of a package of anti-smoking bills signed Monday.
Most Read Stories
- Meet Seahawks rookie Chris Carson: Why he fell in the draft and how he locked up a roster spot
- Mount Zion pastor quits: ‘I am deeply hurt’
- Paul Ryan picked the most awkward spot in America to argue for corporate tax cuts | Danny Westneat
- Charleena Lyles had long turned to Seattle police for help before fatal confrontation
- Tattered Shelton home yields evidence in child-porn case
Another bill gradually reduces by half the number of licenses issued to retailers to sell tobacco products. Philadelphia and San Francisco have similar licensing restrictions.
An estimated 900,000 of New York City’s 8.5 million residents currently smoke.
Opponents of the price increase say it has pushed many smokers into buying untaxed, unregulated cigarettes on the black market.