NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
The Walt Disney Co., down $2.41 to $109.66
The entertainment company reported weak revenue as struggles persisted at its ESPN cable channel.
Fossil Group Inc., down $3.71 to $14.44
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray won’t seek second term: ‘It tears me to pieces to step away’ WATCH
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Amazon creating a place for hundreds of homeless on its shiny new Seattle campus WATCH
- Ex-Swedish surgeon Johnny Delashaw has medical license suspended by Washington state
- New in town? 10 do’s and don’ts for your Seattle summer
The watch and accessories maker cut its forecasts as watch and jewelry sales keep falling.
Nvidia Corp., up $18.35 to $121.29
The maker of graphics chips and processors for phones and tablets turned in earnings that were far higher than analyst were expecting.
Coty Inc., up $2.12 to $19.95
The beauty products company broke out of slump after posting strong luxury product sales.
Yelp Inc., down $6.37 to $28.33
The online business reviews company cut its annual revenue forecast.
Electronic Arts Inc., up $12.15 to $108.16
The video game maker reported earnings that were far higher than analysts were expecting.
The Priceline Group Inc., down $86.36 to $1,824.77
The online booking service reported weak revenue and its profit forecast for the current quarter also disappointed Wall Street.
Crocs Inc., up $1.08 to $7.28
The footwear company reported earnings that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.