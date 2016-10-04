MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The union that represents thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities metro who are on strike is ready to go back to the bargaining table after rejecting Allina Health’s latest contract offer.
Minnesota Nurses Association spokesman Rick Fuentes says no date has been set to resume negotiations. Fuentes also says it’s the union’s turn to present an offer to the company, which has also expressed a willingness to return to bargaining.
The union representing about 4,800 nurses at five hospitals voted Monday to reject Allina Health’s latest offer.
The strike began on Labor Day over health benefits and safety concerns. Nurses returned to the picket lines Tuesday.
Most Read Stories
- What national media are saying about Russell Wilson and Seahawks' win vs. Jets
- Seahawks' Doug Baldwin and teammates meet with Seattle Police Department officers
- Giuliani says Trump is better for the US 'than a woman'
- Man stabbed to death at Tukwila light-rail station, police say
- Nearly 65,000 jumbo trout to get planted in statewide lakes
The hospitals affected by the strike are Abbott Northwestern and Phillips Eye Institute in Minneapolis, United in St. Paul, Mercy in Coon Rapids and Unity in Fridley.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.