MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The union that represents thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities metro who are on strike is ready to go back to the bargaining table after rejecting Allina Health’s latest contract offer.

Minnesota Nurses Association spokesman Rick Fuentes says no date has been set to resume negotiations. Fuentes also says it’s the union’s turn to present an offer to the company, which has also expressed a willingness to return to bargaining.

The union representing about 4,800 nurses at five hospitals voted Monday to reject Allina Health’s latest offer.

The strike began on Labor Day over health benefits and safety concerns. Nurses returned to the picket lines Tuesday.

The hospitals affected by the strike are Abbott Northwestern and Phillips Eye Institute in Minneapolis, United in St. Paul, Mercy in Coon Rapids and Unity in Fridley.