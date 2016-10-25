FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Swiss drug company Novartis saw net profit slip in the third quarter as the loss of a key drug to generic use in the United States outweighed strong sales of its psoriasis drug Cosentyx and MS treatment Gilenya.
Core net income fell 2 percent to $2.94 billion from $2.99 billion in the previous-year quarter. The loss of Gleevec, used to treat chronic myeloid leukemia, to generic use hurt sales revenue.
Gilenya, a medicine for relapsing multiple sclerosis, brought in $790 million, an increase of 15 percent.
The company said that Cosentyx, with $301 million in sales, was “on track for blockbuster status” in its first full year after approval.
