BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators are proposing a fine of at least $15,000 against the company building the four-state Dakota Access pipeline.
The Public Service Commission said Monday in a complaint that a subsidiary of Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners didn’t get regulators’ approval to proceed with construction after artifacts, including stone cairns, were found last month.
The company diverted construction so the artifacts weren’t disturbed, a plan the State Historic Preservation Office concurred with. But the PSC says the company should have gotten clearance from regulators.
Energy Transfer Partners can agree to a fine or request a hearing. Spokeswoman Vicki Granado says the company doesn’t think it did anything wrong but is working with the PSC.
Most Read Stories
- Sororities, frats at WSU face event ban
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- Exactly what happened in chaotic end to first half of Seahawks-Bills game?
- Live postgame updates: Seahawks 31, Bills 25 | Seattle beats Buffalo on 'Monday Night Football'
- Amazon looks to clean house — literally
The $3.8 billion pipeline will carry North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to Illinois.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.