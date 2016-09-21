BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota legislative committee has approved an emergency request to borrow $6 million to cover the cost of law enforcement related to the ongoing protest of the four-state Dakota Access oil pipeline.
The state’s Emergency Commission, headed by Gov. Jack Dalrymple, voted Wednesday to borrow the funds from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota.
The leader of the state’s National Guard says North Dakota has spent about $1.8 million to date on law enforcement and other costs related to the protests, centered in south-central North Dakota.
Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann says Morton County has spent an additional $400,000 in extra costs. The county may apply for reimbursement from the state.
Most Read Stories
- City files lawsuits, seeks $1.6M over cutting of 150 trees in West Seattle greenbelt
- Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt 'for health of the family' VIEW
- Greenwood blast caused by PSE’s abandoned, unsealed pipeline, regulators say VIEW
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
- Seattle City Council approves worker-scheduling law VIEW
The Republican governor has asked federal officials to reimburse the state for the additional law enforcement costs.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.