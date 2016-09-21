BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota legislative committee has approved an emergency request to borrow $6 million to cover the cost of law enforcement related to the ongoing protest of the four-state Dakota Access oil pipeline.

The state’s Emergency Commission, headed by Gov. Jack Dalrymple, voted Wednesday to borrow the funds from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota.

The leader of the state’s National Guard says North Dakota has spent about $1.8 million to date on law enforcement and other costs related to the protests, centered in south-central North Dakota.

Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann says Morton County has spent an additional $400,000 in extra costs. The county may apply for reimbursement from the state.

The Republican governor has asked federal officials to reimburse the state for the additional law enforcement costs.