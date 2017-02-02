Nordstrom said it is not going to sell this season’s Ivanka Trump merchandise, making the move based on sales performance.

Nordstrom said Thursday it is not going to sell this season’s Ivanka Trump merchandise, apparently winding down its relationship with the controversial brand that has spurred boycott threats and concerns about the first daughter’s conflicts of interest.

“We’ve got thousands of brands,” according to a Nordstrom spokesperson. “Each year we cut about 10 percent and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

Nordstrom did not say whether the decision to stop buying the Ivanka Trump brand is permanent, saying only that “we make buying decisions season by season.”

Currently, the department-store chain is reducing the amount of Ivanka Trump merchandise it stocks, though some inventory may remain for now, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Nordstrom has come under fire from the Grab Your Wallet campaign, a critic of the administration that is asking shoppers to boycott retailers that carry Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump goods. Ivanka’s business also has drawn criticism for blurring the lines between brand promotion and politics. Her company sent a “style alert” to journalists in November promoting a gold bracelet that she wore during an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes.”

Ivanka Trump is no longer listed among brands on Nordstrom’s website, but the company still lists some items on its Rack site, the department store’s value-focused chain. The Racked fashion website reported earlier Thursday that the products had begun disappearing from Nordstrom’s e-commerce selection.

“I am absolutely thrilled, and I know the vast majority of Grab Your Wallet participants will be as well,” said Shannon Coulter, a co-founder of Grab Your Wallet.

Nordstrom was one of the first retail partnerships for Ivanka Trump’s footwear after it was launched in 2011. Marc Fisher Footwear, a closely held shoe company, is the licensee for the products. Despite the Nordstrom setback, Ivanka Trump’s brand continues to push into new categories: It recently added baby bedding and fashion jewelry.

Co-President Pete Nordstrom addressed the controversy surrounding the partnership in a November email to employees, according to Fortune. He said the company had heard from customers threatening to boycott the chain if it continued or discontinued its relationship with Trump.

“This is a sharply divisive subject,” he said. “No matter what we do, we are going to end up disappointing some of our customers. Every single brand we offer is evaluated on their results — if people don’t buy it, we won’t sell it.”

In November, the company posted a response on Twitter to a shopper’s open letter calling for Nordstrom to stop selling the brand.

“We hope that offering a vendor’s products isn’t misunderstood as us taking a political position; we’re not,” the company said at the time. “We recognize our customers can make choices about what they purchase based on personal views and we’ll continue to give them options.”