NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Nordstrom Inc., up $4.15 to $44.63

The department store said members of the Nordstrom family are thinking of buying the company.

Verint Systems Inc., up $1.35 to $43.45

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications had a strong first quarter.

Urban Outfitters Inc., down $1.88 to $16.35

The retailer said its sales have fallen more than expected in May and early June.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $16.70 to $142.34

Investors were pleased with the Chinese e-commerce company’s revenue forecast.

Tailored Brands Inc., up 29 cents to $11.51

The menswear retailer reported a larger profit than analysts expected and backed its forecast for the year.

Vail Resorts Inc., down $4.11 to $210.85

The ski resort company’s profit and sales came up short of analyst estimates.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., up $1.09 to $13.26

The drugmaker said it will sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals business to two private equity companies for $930 million.

Regions Financial Corp., up 44 cents to $14.03

Banks climbed Thursday as bond yields and interest rates increased.