Nokia sued Apple saying the iPhone maker infringed several mobile patents, turning simmering tension between the two into a bitter public legal battle on multiple fronts.

“This is a big deal, especially for the future of licensing revenues on standard-essential patents,” Bloomberg Intelligence litigation analyst Matt Larson said, referring to patents that must be used to comply with technical industry standards like Wi-Fi. “Apple has regularly fought to keep royalty rates low, whereas Nokia is interested in getting as much value from its intellectual property as possible.”

The dispute is rooted in Nokia’s demise as the world’s largest phone maker. Since selling its handset business to Microsoft in 2013, Nokia has focused on networking.

It’s now tapping its patent portfolio as a source of income, rather than as a cross-licensing tool to protect its own products.

Nokia’s intellectual-property business added patents through its Alcatel-Lucent acquisition, making it a more significant profit contributor. In the third quarter, Nokia’s technology unit, which licenses its patents, generated about 40 percent of the company’s total adjusted operating profit.

“Unfortunately, Nokia has refused to license their patents on a fair basis and is now using the tactics of a patent troll to attempt to extort money from Apple by applying a royalty rate to Apple’s own inventions they had nothing to do with,” Apple said in an emailed statement.

“We are standing up for inventors everywhere by fighting this flagrant anticompetitive practice.”

Nokia and its Alcatel-Lucent USA unit filed two lawsuits Wednesday against Apple in federal court in Marshall, Texas, claiming patent violations related to products including the iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple Watch, Mac computers and digital media players.

In the first complaint, Nokia said Apple “steadfastly refused” to license its patents for video coding at established industry rates. The second suit accuses Apple of infringing 10 patents, many of which deal with transmitting and amplifying radio signals.

Apple said that after it entered into a cross-license agreement with Nokia in 2011, the Finnish company launched “secret plans to monetize” patents that weren’t part of the accord.

Apple said Nokia has transformed itself out of desperation, based on its own “failure as a supplier of cellphones.”

“It changed from a company focused on supplying cellphones and other consumer products to a company bent on exploiting the patents that remain from its years as a successful cellphone supplier,” Apple said.