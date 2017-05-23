NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Nokia Oyj, up 33 cents to $6.54
The Finnish technology company settled numerous legal disputes with Apple.
Agilent Technologies Inc., up $2.58 to $58.66
The scientific instrument maker reported earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street’s estimates. It also raised its annual profit forecast.
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $3.79 to $72.83
The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games reported profit and sales in the latest quarter that beat analysts’ expectations.
AutoZone Inc., down 78.09 to $581.40
The auto parts retailer reported results that fell short of analysts’ estimates. The company said costs were higher and sales at older locations fell.
Sears Holdings Corp., down 7 cents to $7.78
The company announced agreements to reduce the size of its debt and pension obligations.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $10.78 to $104.64
The drugmaker announced a series of executive changes including the resignation, effective in August, of Dave Anderson as chief financial officer.
DSW Inc., down $1.44 to $16.21
The footwear and accessories retailer reported earnings for its latest quarter that fell short of analysts’ estimates.
Kirkland’s Inc., down 99 cents to $9.01
The home decor retailer reported results that fell short of analysts’ forecasts and said its chief financial officer, Adam Holland, has resigned to take a similar role with a health care company.