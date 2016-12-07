STOCKHOLM (AP) — Nobel economics prize laureate Oliver Hart says he’s not impressed by President-elect Donald Trump’s plans for the U.S. economy.

Hart, a Harvard professor, told reporters in Stockholm on Wednesday that he doesn’t yet see “a coherent set of policies” from Trump, but said he’s worried about Trump’s campaign promises of “tearing up trade agreements, imposing tariffs. I don’t think that’s the way forward for the U.S or the world.”

Hart added he’s “sympathetic” to Trump’s plans for infrastructure spending but “when you look at the details of what he had in mind, those are not so impressive.”

Hart shares this year’s 8 million kronor ($930,000) economics award with Bengt Holmstrom of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. They will collect their medals and diplomas at a ceremony Saturday.