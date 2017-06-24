It’s the homestretch for the rollback of Obamacare. If Republicans succeed, their threadbare replacement faces a tough road test.

Repeal of the Affordable Care Act may come closer to completion this coming week as the Senate prepares to vote on a plan, drafted in such secrecy that most members didn’t even know its broad outlines until the past few days.

The cliff it risks driving people — and the economy — off makes the stealth understandable.

Like the House version, the Senate plan is unlikely to be a “health-care” plan so much as a big tax cut for the wealthy. That will be achieved in part by slashing Medicaid funding by $830 billion or even more. (The highest-income households would benefit by eliminating the Medicare surtax on wages and the tax on investments, as well as more generous tax savings on Health Savings Accounts and tax credits to pay for health-insurance premiums.)

The congressional moves and neglect by the Trump administration are already sabotaging Obamacare. Rates on health insurance in Washington’s individual market are estimated to rise an average 22 percent next year.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the House bill by 2026 would increase the number of uninsured by 23 million compared with sticking to Obamacare.

That CBO report says that in nine years “an estimated 51 million people under age 65 would be uninsured, compared with 28 million who would lack insurance that year under current law.”

Also, the new law is likely to make it prohibitively expensive for people with pre-existing conditions to afford health insurance in the individual private market, no matter the deceptions being peddled by members of the administration and Congress.

Obamacare provided health insurance for an estimated 20 million people, driving the ranks of the uninsured to a record low. According to a study by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Urban Institute, the coverage was widespread. A plurality, 43 percent, were non-Hispanic whites. About 87 percent of those gaining insurance lacked a college degree.

The numbers would have been even larger if more red-state governors had accepted Medicaid expansion.

Obamacare did this through a market-based plan similar to one that Republicans birthed years ago and Mitt Romney implemented in Massachusetts before he became the party’s 2012 presidential nominee.

But Republicans, in total control in Washington, D.C., want none of this now. Tax cuts come first. Erasing Barack Obama’s legacy is a close second.

The best we can hope for, if their repeal passes, is a return to the pre-Obamacare status quo. Plenty were uninsured, going to emergency rooms and raising costs for everyone else. And ERs didn’t cover chronic or major surgical needs.

But is this “back to the future” even possible now?

The so-called gig economy has grown since the ACA was signed into law in 2010. These workers are on their own in purchasing health insurance, and Obamacare has provided a safe harbor.

The federal General Accountability Office found that this “contingent workforce” made up 7.9 percent of the total labor force in 2010. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to update its count soon.

If anything, trends such as the increasing use of temps, people forced out on their own by automation, and disrupters such as ride-sharing services will increase the gig workforce substantially in the future.

Yet the House bill, with its stingy benefits and destruction of the ACA exchanges, makes no provision for this. It eliminates the subsidies that helped many people purchase insurance, putting less useful tax credits in place.

Employer-provided health insurance continues to decline. According to the latest data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, 49 percent of Americans received health coverage from employers in 2015, down a percentage point from 2013. In Washington state, the number was 50 percent, down 2 percentage points from two years earlier.

From the 1960s into the 1980s, the national numbers were high above 70 percent, thanks in part to strong unions.

Obamacare, flawed as it was, provided an option for people losing employer insurance or moving to companies that didn’t provide it. The GOP “replacement” largely leaves people at the mercy of insurance companies charging whatever they choose. Affordable health insurance will be out of reach for millions.

Medicaid expansion was critical, too. Many recipients worked in low-wage jobs without benefits such as health care. In Washington alone, nearly 595,000 people enrolled in the expansion.

Also under Obamacare, larger employers were required to offer minimum coverage to workers who put in at least 30 hours a week and their dependents. That’s likely going to be repealed by the Republicans, too.

So unless something drastic changes in the Senate, or the draconian changes are vetoed by President Donald Trump, plenty of people are going to suffer.

So will the economy, with a million jobs lost in the health-care sector and fewer people willing to risk losing their employer-provided insurance by striking out on their own. Inequality will worsen.

People affected by Obamacare repeal will have less disposable income to help fuel the consumer economy. Out-of-pocket expenses for deductibles and copays will skyrocket. Households will be more prone to being forced into bankruptcy by a medical emergency.

As I have written before, health care is a classic example of market failure. The market forces that made American supermarkets the envy of Soviets during the Cold War don’t work in health care. For example, patent monopolies keep drug prices wildly high and discourage competition.

No wonder every other advanced nation has some form of a universal, publicly financed health-care system. The United States spends more on medical care than these high-income nations — although growth had slowed under Obamacare — but sees poor outcomes by several critical measures of health.

Powerful health-care interests want to keep it that way. They profit enormously and they are helping call the tune for the GOP Congress.

But a vast philosophical chasm is at work, too.

Most Democrats believe universal health care is a basic human right.

Most Republicans, at least since President Richard Nixon attempted a universal plan, do not.

Now that the Republicans have total control of the federal government, we’re going to find out how their philosophy plays in the real world.