After three years of slashing costs and shaking up its flight routes, Frontier Group Holdings is ready to pitch its story to public investors.

The no-frills carrier filed for a rare U.S. airlines IPO with an offering size of $100 million, according to a filing Friday. that’s a placeholder amount used to calculate fees and will change. Frontier and Indigo Partners, the private equity firm that acquired it in December 2013, plan to sell shares in the offering.

The company is aiming to go public as soon as the second quarter, people familiar with the matter have said.

Airline IPOs in the U.S. are few and far between. Virgin America was the last to go public, raising $353 million in November 2014. The carrier was acquired by Alaska Air Group for $4 billion last year, continuing a flurry of consolidation within the industry over the past decade.

Indigo is led by veteran airline executive William Franke, who has extensive experience overseeing discount carriers. The firm once controlled Spirit Airlines, which went public in 2011, and is the largest shareholder in Wizz Air Holdings, a low-fare operator in Eastern Europe.

After the Indigo buyout, Frontier’s new owner transformed it into what’s known as an ultra-low-cost carrier — an airline that offers inexpensive base fares and adds fees for everything else.

Frontier has cut its cost to fly each seat per mile — a measure of efficiency — by 27 percent since the end of 2013 by flying its planes more, shifting to larger aircraft, replacing its reservation system and boosting employee productivity, the airline said in the filing. The changes made its so-called unit cost among the lowest in the industry.

The airline said it’s reduced its reliance on Denver, where it competes against a United Continental hub and discounter Southwest Airlines. The number of Frontier flights either starting or ending in Denver has declined to 45 percent from 90 percent in 2013, helping increase revenue and boost profits the past three years.

Frontier operates a fleet of Airbus jets on more than 275 daily flights within the U.S. and to Mexico and Jamaica. Indigo acquired the Denver-based airline from Republic Airways Holdings for $36 million in cash. The total transaction value was $145 million including debt.