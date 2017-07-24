NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel clarified but offered no apology for a weekend segment that The New York Times called malicious for its suggestion that one of the newspaper’s articles spoiled an attempt to capture the Islamic State leader.
Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha said Fox was guilty of hypocrisy because it reported on the same U.S. raid two years ago that had unearthed valuable intelligence against Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
The dispute between the two news organizations was magnified by a presidential tweet. President Donald Trump on Saturday accused the Times of promoting its “sick agenda” over national security.
Fox on Monday read a portion of the Times’ statement defending itself.
