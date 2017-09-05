CHIBA, Japan (AP) — Nissan’s new Leaf electric car goes father on a charge and comes with autonomous drive technology and single-pedal driving. But whether it can catch on with anyone but the most zealously green-minded remains to be seen.
Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. unveiled its zero-emissions vehicle in the U.S. late Tuesday and in a Tokyo suburb Wednesday.
It promises a travel range of about 400 kilometers or 150 miles before needing another charge. That’s more than Leaf models on sale now but still shy of Tesla’s Model 3 and the Chevrolet Bolt.
The Leaf’s one pedal accelerates and slows the vehicle, eliminating the need for a separate brake pedal. It also offers autonomous drive technology and parks itself.
Nissan is also cutting the U.S. price by $690 to just under $30,000.