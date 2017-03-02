JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A workplace safety agency wants to fine Nissan Motor Co. $21,000, saying its Mississippi plant didn’t correctly train a maintenance worker who lost three fingers in July.

Nissan spokesman Brian Brockman said last week the company hasn’t decided if it will appeal the ruling, which also calls for Nissan to install devices to warn assembly lines are about to start.

The Feb. 10 citation followed a struggle between Nissan and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration over whether pro-union workers could participate in the inspection. Nissan agreed workers could take part, after trying to block them.

Plant safety likely will be a topic at a Saturday rally to support unionization by the United Auto Workers.

Nissan says its safety record at the Mississippi plant in Canton is better than average.