When she heard that Nintendo was planning to reproduce its iconic Nintendo Entertainment System video game console for the holiday season, Emily Bradbury put a note on her calendar and set an alarm on her phone.

She was not interested in buying it for her children. She wanted it for her husband.

“He’s 40 years old and grew up with a Nintendo,” Bradbury said. “It’s a nostalgia thing.”

Since its release Nov. 11, the NES Classic Edition, a smaller version of the original console introduced to North America in 1985, has become one of the hottest gift items of the year. It has struck a chord especially among older millennials and younger members of Generation X, who may have found in it a video game system to share with their children — if they don’t just keep it for themselves.

It retails for $60, with one original controller, and comes preloaded with 30 classic games, including “Super Mario Bros.,” “Donkey Kong,” “The Legend of Zelda” and “Tecmo Bowl.”

But this trip down memory lane has not been without headaches. Nintendo has been sluggish in responding to the demand, resulting in huge markups on the secondary market, including on sites like eBay, where the consoles were being resold for as much as $390.

On the release date, most retailers, including Amazon and GameStop, sold out almost immediately. (Preorders had sold out over the summer.) Wal-Mart kept a very limited supply in stock that it trickled out in online flash sales over the last two weeks. The consoles sold out within two minutes each time.

Heeding her calendar warnings and alarms, Bradbury tried to order the NES online through Amazon and Wal-Mart but could not act quickly enough. She even enlisted friends to visit nearby Target and Best Buy stores in Wichita, Kan., the closest big city to her home. But they, too, returned empty-handed.

“I thought it would be a bunch of us 40-something people going after it, but it won’t be much of a big deal,” said Bradbury, the member services director for the Kansas Press Association, a trade organization for Kansas newspapers. “I was shocked.”

But Michael Pachter, a Wedbush Securities analyst, said he was not surprised by the intense demand or the low supply, which he considered an intentional move by Nintendo to garner attention, knowing that it could restock before the holiday shopping season was over.

“The Classic is sold out for three reasons: It’s nostalgic, it’s cheap and Nintendo clearly didn’t ship enough of them,” Pachter said in an email, adding: “There is plenty of time to stock the channel. They may miss Black Friday, but they won’t miss Xmas.”

In a statement, Nintendo said it was “working hard to keep up with consumer demand.”

“There will be a steady flow of additional systems through the holiday shopping season and into the new year,” the statement read. The company declined to comment further.

David Cole, chief executive of DFC Intelligence, a market research firm, said there was a lot riding on Nintendo’s ability to satisfy demand in the next few weeks. The company is introducing a new product, Nintendo Switch, in 2017, which it hopes will make up for its lagging sales of the Wii U and its late entry into mobile gaming. Pokémon Go, which was released over the summer and is partially owned by Nintendo, was the company’s first major effort in mobile gaming, and it was a sensation.

Cole said buyers were pursuing the NES Classic Edition mostly for nostalgia, but he thought the console could potentially make older customers interested in future Nintendo products.

“They had really lost their brand identity the past two years,” Cole said. “This was the kind of thing that was perfect for bringing that back.”

But such a plan will work, Cole added, only if Nintendo manages to restock before the holidays are over.

“If they don’t, they really miss out on an opportunity,” he said. “That demand might not carry over into 2017.”